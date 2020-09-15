1,785 Nigerian law school graduates called to bar

A total of 1,785 successful graduates of the Nigerian Law School were called to the bar on Tuesday.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu (SAN), who spoke at the ceremony held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, said a total of 2,515 students sat the final bar examinations in January this year.

He added that 1,779 students passed the examinations while 736 others failed.

READ ALSO: Audit report reveals Nigerian Law School paid cleaner N32m in one year

Hayatu told the gathering that five of the candidates made First Class, 76 got Second Class Upper, 633 graduated with Second Class Lower Division, while 1,065 came out with a pass.

He said: “I am happy to affirm that they all exhibited good manners and decorum during their training. They have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession.”

Join the conversation

Opinions