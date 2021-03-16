179 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,074. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 179 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,018 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 161,074.

However, Nigeria has recorded 146,072 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (74), Kaduna (21), Rivers (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), Cross River (9), Ogun (9), Nasarawa (6), and Ebonyi (5).

Others are – Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe (1), and Sokoto (1).

