18 die in Bauchi boat mishap

At least 18 people were on Thursday confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, however, said five people including the driver of the canoe were rescued unconscious.

According to him, the dead passengers included eight children, eight teenagers, and two adults.

He said the incident occurred on River Buji in Itas Gadau local government area of the state.

Wakil said: “On Thursday, 12th November, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., one Ali Adamu, Village Head of Majiya came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that on the same date at about 10:30 a.m., one Nuhu Kaila, Male of Zango Majiya village, carried about 23 persons in a canoe, from Zango Majiya to the farm.

“On reaching the middle of River Buji, the canoe capsized and as a result, the following persons: Abdulraham Shehu, Male (20), Suwaiba Yusuf, female (12) old, Saude Abdulkarim, female (14), Fatima Maigari, female (10), Zuwaira Maigari, female (10), Hari Maigari, female (9), Hussaina Maigari, female (8), Ummani Abdulkarim, female (15), Halima Saminu, female (15), of Gidan Ganji village.

“Others are Najaatu Hamza, (15), Nura Abdullahi, Male (25), Yahuza Abdullahi, (12), Hafsa Abdullahi, female (11) of Majiya village, Sadiya Hashimu, (10), Khadija Alhassan, (15), of Gwarai village, Amina Idris, (15) Kaltime Hudu, female (14), Furaira Malam Magaji, female (14), of Zangon Majiya village were drowned in the river and died at the spot.”

“The canoe driver and one Aisha Adamu, female (16), Umaru Adamu, Male (30) were rescued unconscious.

“The corpses were removed from the river and taken to the General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination.

“A medical doctor certified 18 persons dead, while five persons were rescued.”

