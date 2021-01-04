18 domestic airlines share N4bn aviation bailout

At least 18 domestic airline operators had reportedly shared a N4 billion bailout released to players in the nation’s aviation industry by the Federal Government last year.

One of the requirements for access to the bailout was possession of air operating certificates with the fund distributed based on the size of the carriers.

Nevertheless, the criteria made some comatose airlines recipients of the intervention fund.

The road transportation group the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had in October last year sought similar intervention package and demanded a N10 billion bailout for members to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are claims that the bailout granted to airlines in the past were not justifiably utilised, raising fears that the new package would end up in the same way.

In May, government unveiled plans to offer a stimulus package to airlines ahead of resumption of operations following the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, told the Senate during a budget defence session in November the government was planning a N5 billion bailout for players in the aviation sector.

However, the lawmakers and operators argued that the fund was not sufficient to achieve full recovery in the sector.

According to the Senate’s estimate, about N50 billion would be required to turn around the aviation industry.

The delay in the approval of the fund was due to the airlines’ heavy dependency on foreign exchange which had been in shortage since the COVID-19 crisis began.

