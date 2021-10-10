18 feared dead, others injured after two commercial buses collide in Oyo

No fewer than 18 persons are feared dead, with others injured after a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the Iseyin-Moniya road in Oyo State on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the accident happened after two buses crashed into each other at a sharp bend along the road.

The accident was reportedly caused by over-speeding after the Kraal Market at Iseyin.

The identities of the victims were unknown at the time of filing this report, as details of the auto crash were still scanty.

However, an indigene of the area said both the injured and dead victims were taken to a private hospital at Iseyin.

