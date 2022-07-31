18 killed as bandits, vigilantes clash in Plateau

A clash between bandits suspected to be Fulani militia and vigilantes in the Bangalala town of Wase local government area of Plateau State, has left 18 people dead as both sides recorded casualties.

The incident which happened on Saturday night reportedly saw 16 of the suspected bandits and two vigilantes killed during the confrontation.

According to a resident of the community, the bandits who had earlier given a quit notice to residents to evacuate or be attacked, had invaded the village with the aim of attacking the people when they met a stiff resistance from the local vigilantes.

“The bandits thought they would have it easy as always when they attacked Bangalala but they got a surprise when the local vigilantes stood up to them and 16 of them were killed while others escaped with injuries. Sadly, we lost two of the gallant vigilante members,” the resident said.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the attack, said the Commissioner of Police has despatched a team to the area to maintain peace and to forestall any reprisal attacks.

