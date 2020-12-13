18 Nigerian Army officers test positive for COVID-19

At least 18 Nigerian Army generals have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Channels Television reports

Military sources told the TV station on Sunday that the infected army officers had contact with the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Six Division of the Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Major Gen. Olu Irefin, who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

The affected army officers attended this year’s Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja last week.

READ ALSO: Army General who died of suspected COVID-19 infection buried amidst protests by youths (Video)

Irefin reportedly visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.

After the late GOC’s COVID-19 status was made public, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) thereafter directed the army officers who attended the conference, their wives, and members of their families, to isolate themselves for one week.

Join the conversation

Opinions