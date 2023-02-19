18 Nigerian nurses charged for certificate fraud in US (SEE LIST)

The Texas Board of Nursing in the United States has charged 18 Nigerian nurses working in the state to court for “falsely obtaining educational qualifications.”

The board named 23 nurses accused of certificate forgery in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.

Curiously, 18 of the indicted nurses are from Nigeria.

The board discovered during its ongoing investigation known as “Operation Nightingale,” that the accused were involved in a fake transcript and diploma scheme.

This followed the launch of a multi-state coordinated law enforcement action by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and law enforcement partners to apprehend individuals who engaged in a scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts.

The statement read: “The individuals who acquired the fraudulent nursing credentials used them to qualify to sit for the national nursing board exam. Upon successful completion of the board exam, the nursing applicants became eligible to obtain licensure in various states to work as an RN or a LPN or VN.”

The Nigerians involved in the scheme are – Abiodun Yetunde Felicia, Adelakun Abiodun Aveez, Adelekan Joseph Adewale, Adeoye Vivien Temitope, Adewale Modinat Abidemi, Afolabi Olufemi Toun, Afolabi Omowunmi F and Agbo Odumegwu Steve.

Others are – Ajibade Charlot Omotayo, Akande, Olabisi Christiana, Akhigbe Catherine, Akinrolabu Folasade Margaret, Ako Esiri Rachael, Akpan Rosemary Moses, Alimi Bukola A, Ani Ndirika Justina, Aroh Nchekwube C., and Ayodeji Sherifat Olubunmi.

However, the board had decided that formal charges were not the end of the matter and directed the nurses to continue the practice while the matter was being handled.

“The Board has filed formal charges against the following nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials: The Board is authorized to file formal charges against a nurse if probable cause exists that the nurse has committed an act listed in Tex. Occ. Code §301.452(b) or that violates other laws.

“A nurse is permitted to work as a nurse while formal charges are pending,” it added.

