18% of COVID-19 deaths in Africa linked to diabetes —WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday at least 18.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Africa were among people with diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the conditions that global studies have found to increase the risk of severe illness and death among patients infected with the virus.

The WHO Africa Regional Office said on its website that analysis of 14 African countries, which provided information on COVID-19 and comorbidities, showed that the risk of complications or death from COVID-19 among people with diabetes increases with age, with people aged 60 years and above facing greater risks.

Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation, but with early diagnosis and treatment, many of the harmful effects of the disease can be delayed or even avoided.

The disease occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin [type 1 diabetes] or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces [type 2 diabetes]. The more common is type 2 diabetes.

Over the past three decades, the occurrence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in all countries around the world.

READ ALSO: Africa CDC alerts continent to possible second wave of COVID-19

WHO said the continent has experienced a six-fold increase, from four million cases in 1980 to 25 million in 2014.

With around 60 percent of people living with diabetes undiagnosed, the African region has the highest proportion of people unaware of their status.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said a study in Kenya found that 60 percent of people diagnosed with the chronic condition were not on medication.

He said: “Far too many people are in the dark as to whether they have diabetes. People with this chronic condition suffer a double blow if they are also infected with COVID-19.

“We must turn this around by investing in early detection, prevention, and treatment of diabetes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions