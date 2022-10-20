18 Olympic Eagles called up for Tanzania clash

Olympic Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has unveiled an 18-man squad for the team’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Tanzania.

Yusuf named a number of foreign-based players in the squad.

Former Flying Eagles striker, Success Makanjuola, Promise David, who plays for Sirens FC of Malta and FC Vizela of Portugal’s Adeyemo Emmanuel are some of the foreign-based stars, who make the cut.

The players and their officials will travel to Dar es Salaam for the first leg today.

The first leg of the tie will take place on Saturday, while the reverse fixture is billed for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan a week later.

THE FULL LIST

1. isaiah Ejeh – Mjallby, Sweden.

2. Promise David – Sirens FC, Malta.

3. Michael Ologo Inainfe – Istanbulspor, Turkey.

4. Ogunniyi Oluwatimileyin Abiodun – Fk Auda, Latvia.

5. Adeyemo Oluwapelumi Emmanuel – FC Vizela, Portugal.

6. Success Makanjuola – CD Diocesano, Spain.

7. Hezekiah Okirikpo – Dundalk FC, Ireland.

8. Naziru Auwalu Ibrahim – Rangers Int’l.

9. Munir Idris – Niger Tornadoes.

10. Edidiong Enobong Ezekiel – Remo Stars.

11. Daniel Wotlai – Abia Warriors.

12. Christopher Nwaeze – Plateau United.

13. Evans Ogbonda – Akwa United.

14. Qudus Olamilekan Akanni – Remo Stars

15. Nathaniel Nwosu- Water FC Abuja.

16. Dominion Ohaka – Water FC Abuja.

17. Amah John – Box-to-Box FC.

18. Bamayi Calocho – Yum-Yum FC

