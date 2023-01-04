18 people burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

At least 18 people were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal auto crash on Wednesday in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Bauchi, said the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. along the Jos-Bauchi expressway in Toro local government area of the state.



He added that a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKE 688 and a MAN Diesel trailer were involved in the accident.

Abdullahi said: “The probable cause of the crash was speed limit violation (SPV).”

