18-year-old Anambra apprentice impregnates 10 girls in five months

An 18-year-old apprentice has allegedly impregnated 10 girls in just five months, including his master’s daughter and a salesgirl in Anambra State.

According to the state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, who disclosed this in a live video on social media on Wednesday, the young man was first sent to learn a trade under a master, but within three months, he got both his boss’s daughter and a salesgirl pregnant which led to his dismissal from the apprenticeship.

“I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn a trade at the age of 18 and three months of apprenticeship, and he impregnated his master’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing.

“Two months after that, he impregnated eight other girls in the village,” the Commissioner said in the video.

Obinabo also said the boy’s mother came to her office to report the issue.

According to Obinabo, the mother said:

“‘Anytime I see a girl coming towards our house nowadays, my heart would jump, please, I need help.”

“This matter is beyond me, the reason I want the public to help me come up with a solution. Is it spiritual?’ the Commissioner said.

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them any time he acquires wealth.

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved; that’s why I need help to solve it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now