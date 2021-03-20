18-year-old girl stabs brother to death in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

An 18 year-old-girl, Idowu Biletiri, on Saturday allegedly stabbed her elder brother, Kehinde Biletiri, to death at Igbokoda, Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the incident occurred when the deceased queried the girl for leaving home for some days without any information on her whereabouts.

He said: “The girl’s deceased brother queried her on her return, seeking to know where she had been since she left home.

“It seemed she was angered by the question and went straight for a kitchen knife which she used in stabbing her brother to death.

“Only two of them were at home when the incident occurred. The incident has thrown the whole community into confusion and mourning.”

The spokesman of the Ondo State police command, Tee Leo-Ikoro, said the incident has not been reported officially to the command.

He said the case was reported to the Ondo State Security Network code-named Amotekun Corps.

“I can confirm that the incident occurred but it was reported to Amotekun Corps here in Ondo State and they are in charge of the case now and until it is reported to the police, we cannot carry out any investigation,” the spokesman added.

