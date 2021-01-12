18-year-old student dies in Yobe Govt lodge during s3x romp

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested an employee of the state Ministry of Police Affairs, identified simply as Dr Albash, alongside four others, following the death of an 18-year-old student who allegedly died during a sex romp in the state government lodge in Damaturu, the state capital.

The teenager, said to be a student of one of the tertiary institutions in the state and lived in the Damaturu metropolis, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdulkareem Dungus, died of “suspected poison or excessive sexual activity.”

Dungus said one of the deceased’s friends confirmed the existence of a foamy substance at the corner of her mouth, suggesting that she was either poisoned or sexually abused.

The friend of the student, who expressed shock on her demise, was quoted as saying:

“We were shocked to hear of her death because we were together before she left us to meet a man at a location in Damaturu. We got to know about the unfortunate incident the next morning when we didn’t see her at home.

“We went to report the case at the police station but we learnt that the man she went to see had already reported the incident. Her corpse was taken to a hospital to determine the cause of death.”

Dungus who confirmed that the incident was reported at the ‘B’ Division in Damaturu, said:

“There is a case of suspected homicide against one Dr Albash, which was reported at our ‘B’ Division here in Damaturu. In fact, the suspect reported himself at the police station.”

According to Dungus, the suspect reported that the girl was brought to him by his friends on the night of January 6, 2021, around 8pm in the Government Lodge in Damaturu.

“The suspect reported that the lady was brought by his friends to spend the night with him. He said shortly after rounds of sex, the lady collapsed and died right in the hotel room.”

He added that on interrogation, Dr Albash claimed that he was a federal civil servant with the Ministry of Police Affairs.

“The chief suspect says he is a staff member of the Ministry of Police Affairs though we have yet to confirm that. Presently, he and four other suspects are in detention at the state CID.”

The police spokesman said that investigation had commenced to determine the cause of death, adding that the deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, for post-mortem examination.

However, a source close to the Government House in Damaturu alleged that the suspect had links with the state governor which gave him access to the government lodge.

“When the girl collapsed, the man (Albash) called the guys who arranged her for him and when they came and saw her lying unconscious, they gave her milk to revive her. While they were trying to revive her, Dr Albash recorded the scene,” the source said.

