18-yr-old woman throws ex-husband’s son inside well in Katsina

One Maryam Habibu has been paraded by operatives of the police force in Katsina State on Friday.

The 18-yr-old was accused of throwing her ex-husband’s four-year-old son, Jamilu Rabi’u, inside a well.

The action of the divorcee, a resident of Leko village in Danja LGA of Katsina State, eventually led to the death of her stepson.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said that “the suspect went to the house of her ex-husband and lured the little boy into a nearby area and threw him inside the well, killing him.”

Maryam while speaking to journalists said that she had earlier used a hoe on her husband’s first wife and the case is still in court.

The suspect also admitted that she once burnt the mattress bought for her mate by her husband because he failed to buy one for her too.

