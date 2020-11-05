180 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,508. 1,155 deaths, 59,748 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 180 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,155 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 63,508.

Meanwhile, 59,748 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (87), Oyo (51), FCT (12), Plateau (10), Edo (4), Ekiti (3), Ogun (3), Bauchi (2), and Kaduna (2).

Others are – Niger (2), Kano (1), Ondo (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “63,508 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 59,748 AND Deaths: 1,155.”

