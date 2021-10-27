180,000 health workers died of COVID-19 globally in 16 months -WHO report

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that some 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers globally are estimated to have died from COVID-19 between January 2020 and May 2021.

Also according to the report, less than one in 10 healthcare workers in Africa have been fully vaccinated and more than 128,000 have been infected with the virus just as the agency has also found only one in seven COVID-19 infections are detected in Africa due to limited testing, meaning the true number is likely much higher.

The statistics was contained in a press release by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) made available to Journalists in Bauchi stating that G20 countries have received 15 times more COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita than countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a new analysis connducted by science analytics company Airfinity, it exposed the severity of vaccine inequity between high-income and low-income countries, especially in Africa.

The analysis found that doses delivered to G20 countries per capita are 15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to sub-Saharan African countries;15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to low-income countries and 3 times higher than doses delivered per capita in all other countries combined.

“Vaccine inequity is not just holding the poorest countries back – it is holding the world back,” said UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore stressing that, “As leaders meet to set priorities for the next phase of the COVID-19 response, it is vital they remember that, in the COVID vaccine race, we either win together, or we lose together.”

READ ALSO: WHO approves rollout of first malaria vaccine in Africa

The release also contained that Wealthy countries with more supplies than they need have generously pledged to donate these doses to low- and middle-income countries via COVAX but these promised doses are moving too slowly while of the 1.3 billion additional doses countries have pledged to donate, only 194 million doses have been provided to COVAX.

It is lamented that African countries in particular have largely been left without access to COVID-19 vaccines as less than 5 per cent of the African population are fully vaccinated, leaving many countries at high-risk of further outbreaks.

As leaders prepare to meet for the G20 Summit in Rome this weekend, 48 UNICEF Africa Ambassadors and supporters from across the continent have united in an open letter calling for leaders to honour their promises to urgently deliver doses, writing that “the stakes could not be higher.”

The letter’s signatories, including Angelique Kidjo, Arlo Parks, Davido, Tendai Mtawarira, Femi Kuti, Tony Elumelu, Ramla Ali, Kate Henshaw, Winnie Byanyima and others, calling on leaders to donate the pledged vaccines by December, along with the necessary resources to turn the vaccines into vaccinations.

“Every day Africa remains unprotected, pressure builds on fragile health systems where there can be one midwife for hundreds of mothers and babies,” the letter reads.

“As the pandemic causes a spike in child malnutrition, resources are diverted from life-saving health services and childhood immunization. Children already orphaned risk losing grandparents”, it added.

According to the letter, “Disaster looms for sub-Saharan African families, four out of five of whom rely on the informal sector for their daily bread. Poverty threatens children’s return to school, protection from violence and child marriage.”

It concluded that, “Saving lives in Africa starts by saving the lives of the life-savers,” said Fore. “Too many communities on the African continent were already grappling with stressed healthcare systems. They cannot go into another year of this global crisis enduring so many preventable deaths and prolonged sickness.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now