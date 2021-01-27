1,861 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 126,160. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,861 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,544 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 126,160.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 100,365 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in February last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (773), FCT (285), Oyo (138), Rivers (111), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (83), Kaduna (59), Enugu (57), Imo (57), Edo (43), Kano (27), Kwara (20), and Ebonyi (19).

Others are – Abia (17), Ogun (12), Osun (12), Katsina (8), Bayelsa (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (4), and Zamfara (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 126,160.

“Discharged: 100,365 AND Deaths: 1,544.”

