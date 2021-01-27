Latest Politics

1,861 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 126,160. Deaths, recoveries updated

January 27, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,861 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,544 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 126,160.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 100,365 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in February last year.

READ ALSO: 1,483 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 118,138. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (773), FCT (285), Oyo (138), Rivers (111), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (83), Kaduna (59), Enugu (57), Imo (57), Edo (43), Kano (27), Kwara (20), and Ebonyi (19).

Others are – Abia (17), Ogun (12), Osun (12), Katsina (8), Bayelsa (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (4), and Zamfara (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 126,160.

“Discharged: 100,365 AND Deaths: 1,544.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */