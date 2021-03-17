187 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,261. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,027 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 161,261.

However, Nigeria has recorded 146,395 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (42), Taraba (29), Edo (17), Abia (13), Rivers (11), Kaduna (10), Katsina (9), Oyo (9), Kwara (7), and Plateau (7).

Others are – Ondo (5), Bayelsa (4), Cross River (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Borno (3), and Nasarawa (3).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 161,261.

“Discharged: 146,395 AND Deaths: 2,027.”

