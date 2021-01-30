1,883 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 130,557. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,883 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,578 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 130,557.

However, Nigeria has recorded 103,712 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

READ ALSO: 1,303 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 124,299. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (1,040), FCT (298), Anambra (86), Rivers (54), Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), and Osun (27).

Others are – Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2), and Plateau (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 130,557.

“Discharged: 103,712 AND Deaths: 1,578.”

Join the conversation

Opinions