19 burnt to death, eight injured in Kogi auto crash

At least 19 persons died and eight others were injured in an auto crash along the Lokoja-Obajana road on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Lokoja.

Tsukwam said some of the survivors sustained bruises, cuts, dislocations, fractures, and fire burns in the accident that occurred at Gadabiu community along the Lokoja-Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area of the state at about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

He added that among the 19 passengers who were burnt to death, five were children.

According to the FRSC official, an articulated vehicle and a Toyota Hummer Bus heading to Abuja from the South were involved in the accident.

He said: “It was a head-on collision when the high-speed bus tried to overtake an articulated vehicle, only to face an incoming articulated vehicle with no option.

“It was very unfortunate, because it was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking and involved 27 persons with only eight survivors.

“Our rescue team and the police were able to rescue the eight survivors and rushed them to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana, for immediate medical attention.”

