19 burnt to death in Abuja auto crash

At least 19 people were confirmed dead and eight others injured in an auto crash along the Yangoji-Gwagwalada Road in Abuja on Saturday night

The Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dauda Biu, confirmed the figures to journalists when he visited the scene of the accident on Sunday.

Biu said three vehicles – two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers MUB- 30 LG and DWR-985 XJ and an articulated vehicle were involved in the accident.

He said: “31 persons comprising 11 males, one female and 19 others who were involved in the accident.

“Out of the 31 victims, eight persons – seven males and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition.

“Investigation revealed that the major causes of the crash were speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking which eventually resulted in loss of control.

“The Toyota Hiace bus with Registration Number MUB- 30 LG crashed into the Citroen articulated vehicle and burst into flames, killing everyone on board.

“The second bus hit the first bus from behind and also caught fire. Fire melted the second bus with Bauchi State number plate.

“The second was coming from Takai, Kano State, and heading to Benin. The Citroen vehicle loaded chicken feed from Zaria in Kaduna State and was heading to Akwa Ibom.

“The 19 corpses were trapped but extricated by rescue operatives.”

