19 die in Kano auto crash

At least 19 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Kano-Zaria highway on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State, Zubairu Mato, who confirmed the accident to journalists, said two commercial buses with registration numbers KBT 152 XA and NSR 275 ZX were involved in the crash.

Mato said: “We received a distress call at about 7:30 a.m. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

READ ALSO: Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway

“A total of 45 passengers in the two buses were involved in the accident. 19 persons (14 adult males, four adult females, and one male child) died while 26 others sustained serious injuries.

“The accident occurred as a result of overspeeding, reckless driving, and loss of control which led to a head-on collision and the two vehicles bursting into flames immediately.

“We advised motorists to avoid speeding, overtaking, and reckless driving.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now