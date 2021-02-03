Latest Metro

19 internet fraud suspects in EFCC net

February 3, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have apprehended nineteen suspects allegedly involved in internet and related criminal activities.

They were reportedly arrested at a guest house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja on January 29, 2021.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission made available to Ripples Nigeria said the arrest followed actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Sheyi Abimbola,Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife – Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.

Others are Gabriel Ekele, Kolawole Omitogun, Washma Samuel, Yusuf Ayomide Abdulazeez, Moshood Awowole, Farouk Olamilekan, Adebayo Samuel and Lekan Olufowobi.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones and laptop comp[uers containing various incriminating documents.

Uwujaren said they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

