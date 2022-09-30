19 killed, 30 wounded in Kabul school blast

A suicide attack at a school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Friday morning has left at least 19 people dead and over 30 others wounded, the police said in a statement.

Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said a suicide bomber was responsible for the attack at the educational institute in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shia Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community.

He said the attack took place at a private tutoring center where an exam was taking place. Schools are usually closed in Afghanistan on Fridays.

According to Zadran, the victims included high school graduates, both girls and boys, who were taking a practice university entrance exam at the Kaj Education Centre when the blast went off.

Read also:Taliban reveals 21 casualties in aftermath of Kabul Mosque bombing

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,” he said, without specifying who was believed to be behind the attack.

“The students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded.

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now