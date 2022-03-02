19-month-old baby drowns in Kano well

A 19-month-old baby on Wednesday drowned in a well in Kano State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the baby crawled to the well in Al-Ansar Quarters of Danbatta Local Government Area and slipped inside when the mother was away from the vicinity.

The spokesman for the state Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

He said the Service received a distress call from one Salisu Bello and sent a rescue team to the scene.

READ ALSO: Kano govt dismisses four civil servants for alleged misconduct

Abdullahi said: “The team removed the lifeless body of the child from the well while the Service began to investigate the incident.

“The body of the child has been handed over to his grandfather, Malam Abdulkadir, for burial.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now