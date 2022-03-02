Metro
19-month-old baby drowns in Kano well
A 19-month-old baby on Wednesday drowned in a well in Kano State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the baby crawled to the well in Al-Ansar Quarters of Danbatta Local Government Area and slipped inside when the mother was away from the vicinity.
The spokesman for the state Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.
He said the Service received a distress call from one Salisu Bello and sent a rescue team to the scene.
READ ALSO: Kano govt dismisses four civil servants for alleged misconduct
Abdullahi said: “The team removed the lifeless body of the child from the well while the Service began to investigate the incident.
“The body of the child has been handed over to his grandfather, Malam Abdulkadir, for burial.”
