19-year-old man kills four, injures three in U.S shooting spree

At least four people have been killed with three others seriously injured after a 19-year-old man went on a shooting rampage in the United States city of Memphis

The Memphis Police Department, in a press conference held early Thursday morning, confirmed that the suspect identified as Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, killed at least four people and injured three others in a shooting spree that stretched to at least eight different crime scenes on Wednesday

The Memphis Police Chief, C.J. Davis, who addressed the conference, said there was an initial homicide reported to them at approximately 12:56 am on Wednesday morning.

“This was the initial homicide that this individual was responsible for. At that time, we didn’t know exactly who that individual was, but more information as the day went on, we were able to identify that suspect,” Chief Davis said.

He added that two weapons were recovered at the scene of Kelly’s arrest.

According to the Memphis police spokeswoman, Karen Rudolph, Kelly was arrested at 9:00 p.m on Wednesday in the Memphis area of Whitehaven.

Memphis police director Cerelyn Davis detailed at least eight crime scenes, including the seven gunshots scenes and the carjacking of a Dodge Challenger in Southaven, Mississippi.

The Memphis Mayor, Jim Strickland, who condemned the incident at a separate news conference on Thursday, described the shooting spree as a senseless murder rampage.

“This is anger for our citizens who had to shelter in place until this suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live, and it is not acceptable. The people of our city were confronted with the type of violence no one should have to face,” he said.

