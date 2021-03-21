19 years ago, I predicted Nigerians would win the Grammy —Charly Boy | Ripples Nigeria

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has stated that he predicted 19 years ago that Nigerians would win the Grammy.

The controversial Nigerian entertainment polymath, Charly Boy has revealed how he predicted that Nigerians will begin to win Grammy soon.

According to the maverick artiste, he claimed that he made the prediction about nineteen years ago.

Here is what he said,

“Nineteen years ago, there was no Burna Boy.

“But, I said people should watch out because Nigerians would begin to win Grammy Awards.

“I thank God my prediction has been fulfilled in my lifetime. I also predicted that Nigerian songs would go global and our artistes would become unstoppable.

“I had so much faith in our artistes.

“I made those predictions when I was the president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria. At that time, Nigerians hardly played Nigerian music. But, I kicked against it because talented artistes had begun to spring up.”

