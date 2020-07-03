Latest Politics Top Stories

192 Almajiris test positive for COVID-19 in Kano

July 3, 2020
South, Middle Belt leaders decry invasion by Almajiris amid COVID-19 directives
The government of Kano has said that 192 Almajiri children in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed by the state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru.

Briefing newsmen in the state on Thursday at the state government house, Kiru said some of the Almajiris who tested positive returned from other states.

“Since we began the repatriation of Almajiri, we have successfully repatriated 1,183 and have received 244.

“We fed them, gave them the required healthcare and got them tested where we discovered 192 to be positive and got them isolated,” he said.

The commissioner, meanwhile, noted that all Almajiri schools in Kano had been closed down pending the opening of schools in the country.

Opinions

