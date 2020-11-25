198 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 66,805. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 198 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,169 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 66,805.

Meanwhile, 62,493 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 168 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 66,607. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (53), Lagos (48), Ogun (40), Akwa Ibom (20), Bauchi (9), Plateau (8), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Benue (3), Jigawa (3), Nasarawa (3), Edo (1), and Kwara (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 66,805.

“Discharged: 62,493 AND Deaths: 1,169.”

Join the conversation

Opinions