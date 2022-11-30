1,993 ballot boxes, 399 cubicles destroyed by criminals in four states – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said on Wednesday a total of 1,993 ballot boxes and 399 voting cubicles, among others had been destroyed during attacks on the commission’s facilities in the last months.

Yakubu, who disclosed this at an induction retreat for new Resident Electoral Commissioners in Lagos State, said the affected facilities were located in Enugu, Ogun, Osun, and Ebonyi State.

He, however, expressed optimism that the attacks would not stop the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Gunmen last Sunday set ablaze the INEC office in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State and destroyed 340 ballot boxes and an unspecified number of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the attack.

Yakubu said: “In the last four months, five local government area offices of the commission were attacked by yet unknown persons. Buildings have been destroyed and materials lost in Udenu and Igboeze North local areas of Enugu State, Abeokuta South local government of Ogun State, Ede South local government area of Osun State, and, most recently, in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.

“In these mindless attacks, a total of 1,993 ballot boxes, 399 voting cubicles, 22 electric power generators, and thousand of uncollected PVCs were, among other materials, destroyed.

“I want to reassure Nigerians that we will recover from these attacks. The lost materials will be replaced but there is a limit to our ability to keep replacing destroyed materials with just 86 days to the general elections.

“The security agencies, traditional and community leaders, and all well-meaning Nigerians should continue to support the commission to stop the attacks. But the ultimate solution is arrest and prosecution so that vandals and arsonists do not feel that bad behaviour is an acceptable conduct in our country.”

