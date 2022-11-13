News
1999 constitution against aspiration of Nigerians – Sowore
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday described the 1999 Constitution as fraudulent.
He spoke at the ongoing Arise TV presidential town hall meeting in Abuja.
The Sahara Reporter publisher noted that the document was not designed to advance the vision of the Nigerian people.
He said: “The 1999 constitution was illegal and void by way of its makers. Nobody can tell me who wrote that military-imposed document. It stands against the vision and aspiration of the people.
READ ASO: 1999 Constitution serves politicians, not Nigerians —Robert Clarke
“Everything about Nigeria is fake. Nigeria was set up as a business. It was fraught with fundamental issues. It has a DNA mentality tilted towards the egos of those in power.
“The country was put together by outsiders. We must find identity in the document. They must find rights in it. You can’t unite Nigerians without justice. We must pay attention to the foundational issues.”
