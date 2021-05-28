1999 constitution has caged many Nigerians —Ohanaeze Ndigbo | Ripples Nigeria

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has intensified calls for the restructuring of Nigeria to prevent the disintegration of the country.

The group’s President-General, Prof George Obiozor, who made the call on Thursday at the second day of the public hearing on the review of the constitution for South East Zone, in Owerri, Imo State, noted that the 1999 constitution “has caged many Nigerians while preventing them from developing their potentials.”

Describing the country’s present challenges as a political tragedy waiting to manifest at any time, Obiozor said that only restructuring can save Nigeria from total collapse.

“Countries are born with political tragedies waiting to happen. And our history shows that Nigeria is one of them,” the PG said.

“All signs of national tragedies foretold are present today in full force in Nigeria.

“In fact, it would require a restructured Nigeria to contain the present forces and tendencies towards a synchronized national crisis and even a possibility of national disintegration.

Read also: Replace 1999 constitution with that of 1963, Afe Babalola tells NASS

“As national leaders, we must learn the lessons of history that in societies where truth comes last, tragedy comes first.

“And the perennial problem of continuous dilemma in Nigerian politics always revolve around the issues of justice, equity and fairness.

“As I have said several times, throughout history, those denied justice have had no interest in peace.

“Accordingly, for many Nigerians and groups, the 1999 constitution has left them with feeling like a caged lion over their relative capacities to develop their individual potentials.

“Therefore, to many of these citizens across the country, states, and zones, restructuring Nigeria will be equivalent to releasing the lion from the cage and it can defend itself,” Obiozor added.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions