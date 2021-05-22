1999 constitution is anti-people, does not reflect yearnings of Nigerians – PFN | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
1999 constitution is anti-people, does not reflect yearnings of Nigerians – PFN
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Saturday demanded a new constitution for the country.
In a statement signed by its President, Bishop Wale Oke, PFN described the 1999 Constitution as anti-people.
According to the body, the proposed constitution review process might just be an exercise in futility that cannot meet the expectation of Nigerians.
The statement read: “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is aware of the ongoing constitutional review process being undertaken by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the public hearing sessions scheduled by the Senate for May 26 and 27, 2021 across the six geo-political zones of the country.
“As a result, the Fellowship maintained that the current constitution which serves as the conveyor belt for the administration of the country is anti-people and faulty.
READ ALSO: 1999 constitution must go, Utomi’s new group says
“We declare that the present constitution is not a people’s constitution and does not, in any way, reflect the aspirations and yearnings of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria.
“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is firmly of the view that the review process by amending a segment of the constitution, might just be an exercise in futility that cannot meet the expectation of the people.
“The PFN, therefore, restated its opposition to the 1999 Constitution and called instead, for the enactment of a new one that would be acceptable and more pliable to the yearnings of Nigerians.”
