1999 constitution must go, Utomi’s new group says

The new political group, National Consultative Front on Monday lamented that Nigerians were victims of misrule and rot in the country.

In a statement issued by the duo of the renowned economist, Prof. Pat Utomi and ex-speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, the NCF faulted the 1999 Constitution, saying it did not favour Nigerians.

It added that Nigeria needed a constitution that would benefit the citizens.

According to the group, a new constitution that would give room for consultation on referendum, self-determination and representation in government was what the country needed at this point in time.

The NCF, however, expressed optimism that Nigerians could turn the tide around through unwavering unity and solidary.

READ ALSO: Senator Adeyeye insists 1999 constitution can never give Nigeria peace

The statement read: “To consult with all sections of the country with a view to giving Nigerians a constitution that may work for our country to the benefit of all Nigerians. The consultations will include fundamental issues like referendum, self determination, principles of proportional representation of the people in government etc. The current constitution cannot be said to be working in favor of Nigerians.

“To mobilize for the economic well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians by ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present Constitution i.e., fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy becomes justiciable once and for all.

“We as victims and casualties of the misrule and rot in the country, must all note at all times that our victory, in this new national rescue and salvation journey, can only come through our unwavering solidarity and unity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions