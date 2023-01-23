News
2.4 million displaced in Nigeria’s flood – NEMA
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Monday 2,430, 445 people were displaced by the flood disaster that ravaged the country last year.
The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, stated this at the opening of a one-week strategic executive course for Nigeria Emergency Management Stakeholders in Abuja.
Ahmed said the capacity-building training was part of the agency’s efforts at recovering from the impacts of the 2022 flood disaster.
He said: “This event is taking place in the immediate aftermath of the devastating 2022 flood disaster which is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.
READ ALSO: 600 died, 1.3m displaced in Nigeria’s floods – UNICEF
“Records indicate that 662 persons have lost their lives, 3,174 others have suffered injury and 2, 430, 445 individuals have been displaced by the floods.
“Thousands of houses, hectares of farmlands and several critical national assets were destroyed by the raging floods.
“NEMA in collaboration with state governments and other partners are currently working assiduously towards the long-term recovery of impacted communities across the nation.”
