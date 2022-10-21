2.4m Nigerians, 1.5m children, 34 states affected by flood —UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), says more than 2.5 million Nigerians and over 1.5 million children have been affected and are at risk as devastating floods continue to ravage different parts of Nigeria.

The UN agency, in a report on Friday, said floods which have affected 34 out of the 36 states in the country, have also rendered 1.3 million people homeless just as 600 have lost their lives and over 200,000 houses either been partially or fully damaged.

In the report released by UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said the affected persons are in dire need of humanitarian assistance while the children are at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding being witnessed in the past decade.

“Children and adolescents in flood-affected areas are in an extremely vulnerable situation.

“They are particularly at risk of waterborne diseases and emotional and psychological distress. UNICEF is working closely with the Government and other partners to provide life-saving assistance to those who are most in need,” Munduate said.

Continuing, he said the floods are adding “another layer of complexity to an already precarious humanitarian situation in the country.

“Immediate priority needs for children include health, water, sanitation, and hygiene; as well as shelter and food. Additional funding and resources are required to respond to growing needs and to sustain ongoing humanitarian interventions, with a focus on the most vulnerable, including children with disabilities.

“Cases of diarrhoea and water-borne diseases, respiratory infection, and skin diseases have already been on the rise.”

