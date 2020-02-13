2 Chinese arrested for sodomizing colleague in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has arrested two Chinese men identified as Yang Liang Ming, 41, and Wang Gui-Moi, 45 for allegedly rapi’ng their collegue, Jun Lan-Yin.

The victim who filed a report at the Area F police Command said the suspects allegedly carried out the act while he was asleep on the 23rd of January at the company’s staff quarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

All three men work with Lifemate Furniture, and live in the company’s staff residence.

Although the suspects have denied committing the offence, medical reports from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) verified that the victim was sodomized.

Other workers also claimed Yang Liang Ming and Wang Gui-Moi had made homosexual advances at them, and that the company’s management was aware of the complaints.

Upon further investigation, the police said it was discovered that all three foreigners were illegal residents whose visas had long expired.

