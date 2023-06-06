2 killed, policeman injured in Ebonyi communal clash

At least two persons were killed and a policeman injured in a communal clash in Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abakaliki, said the victims were killed while returning home from work on Tuesday.

The crisis, according to her, was between the Abaomege and Oshinkwo communities in the Onicha local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Again, gunmen attack Ebonyi police station, kill three cops

She said: “There were shots at the Abaomege- Oshinkwo in the affected area by Oshinkwo Warriors.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead. However, the policeman is responding to treatment.”

The spokesperson revealed that the command had launched an intensive manhunt for those behind the clash.

