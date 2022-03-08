2 million escaped from Ukraine over Russia invasion – UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Tuesday at least 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion of its neighbour about two weeks ago.

The agency said it took a single week for the number of refugees to reach 1 million amid fears that the number could increase exponentially as Russian forces continue shelling of critical and civilian infrastructure in the Eastern European nation.

The UNHCR said most of the fleeing refugees were women and children, representing about 4 percent of Ukraine’s total population.

READ ALSO: Russia becomes world’s most sanctioned country after invasion of Ukraine

It estimated that 4 million Ukrainians could flee their homeland as the crisis unfolds in the coming days.

“Today, the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people.

“The scale and speed of the exodus has stunned even veteran humanitarian workers.

“This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now