2 more staff of Ibadan firm test positive as Oyo confirms 4 more cases

Oyo government has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Governor Seyi Makinde, who made the confirmation on Tuesday, said two of the cases were staff of iSON Xperiences.

With the additional two cases, no less than 151 staff of iSON Xperiences had been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Oyo State.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde:

“OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (for MAY 25, 2020)

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for four suspected cases came back positive.

“Two are from iSON Xperiences and one case each from Ibadan South West and Egbeda local government areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 244.”

