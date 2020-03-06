2 robbers arrested, 1 killed as police recover N2m in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded two suspects for alleged robbery in the Amama area of Ogbomosho.

According to the police, the robbery was carried out on February 29, 2020 at about 11.30pm.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olushina Olukolu, while briefing journalists on the arrest so far made since the beginning of the year, said Ismaila Salami, 26, and Femi Ojelola, 33, were arrested in Ogbomoso after a gun duel with policemen.

The CP further revealed that they were apprehended following a distress call received by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Dugbe, Ibadan.

“The hoodlums, having successfully gained access to the Omilana family, launched an attack on the household and dispossessed the owner of the house of his Toyota Camry car, phones and the sum of N2.1m at gunpoint,” Olukolu stated.

According to the Commissioner, the hoodlums engaged his men in a shootout and in the process, Salami and Ojelola were arrested, while a member of the gang, Olanrewaju Adeshina, sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where he later died.

Salami, while confessing to the crime, said: “We were coming from Omilana’s shop to pick up our gang members from his house, because the man could not give us the amount that we demanded from him unless we followed him to the shop. We agreed and left two of our members in his house.

“We had already collected the money when the SARS operatives intercepted us and one of us, the late Adeshina, opened fire on them. He was shot in the process. Three of our gang members escaped, but Femi (Ojelola) and I were arrested.”

