Metro
20 burnt to death in fatal Oyo accident
20 passengers were reportedly burnt to death in a fatal accident after two vehicles had a head-on clash in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday night.
According to the Chairman of Ibarapa East local government area of the state, Gbenga Obalowo, the accident that occured at Maya/Lanlate Junction in the area led to the two vehicles bursting into flames.
Obalowo, in a statement on Saturday morning, said the fatal accident involved a commercial bus and a Sienna car.
“The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they had an head-on collision following which the vehicles caught fire immediately.
“An eyewitness said that 20 passengers involved in the incident were burnt beyond recognition,” the Chairman said.
He added that he personally led a rescue team to the scene of the accident but the team could not rescue the passengers who were trapped in the burning vehicles.
