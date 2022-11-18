20 dead, 14 injured after passenger bus plunges into water-logged ditch in Pakistan

Not less than 20 people, including 11 children, were killed when a passenger minibus crashed into a deep and waterlogged ditch in southern Pakistan, the country’s police said on Friday.

The accident which also left 14 people with varying degrees of injuries, occured on Thursday night in the Sindh province, near the town of Sehwan Sharif, according to local police official Khadim Hussain.

“Late Thursday night, in the Sindh province, the bus fell into a water-filled ditch on a road swept away by floods this summer,” Hussain said in a statement to journalists.

“The driver could not see the diversion sign on the road and so the van plunged into a 25-foot (eight-metre) deep ditch near the town of Sehwan Sharif.

“20 people died including eleven children between two and eight years old, were killed. 14 people including four children were injured too,” the police officer said.

