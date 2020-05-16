20 die in Adamawa communal clash

Reports from Adamawa State has it that no fewer than 20 persons have died following a violent communal clash between two communities in Lammurde Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the trouble is between the indigenous Chobok tribe and their Hausa settlers, who are mainly rice farmers and fishermen.

Reports also have it that dangerous weapons were used during the clash that started on Thursday night but developed to an uncontrollable situation Friday afternoon.

The two communities which were said to have been flexing muscles over the years got at each other’s throats at an abbatoir over the slaughtering of pigs, which the Hausas forbid.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri is said to have visited the area alongside security chiefs in the state, for an on the spot assessment.

Spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the clash, however failed to give further details about the casualty figures.

Already, a detachment of the military and the Police have been deployed to the troubled areas to keep vigil and bring the situation under control.

