News
20 die in Oyo, Niger auto accidents
At least 20 people were killed in auto accidents along the Ibadan-Lagos expressway and Mokwa town in Niger on Tuesday.
The Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, confirmed the accidents in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja.
Biu decried the incessant violation of speed limits and bad behaviours exhibited by drivers during the Christmas celebration.
He warned perpetrators of such bad road culture to rethink as the agency would not spare them when apprehended.
The corps marshal blamed the crash that occurred along the Ibadan-Lagos route, a few minutes before the Gurumaraji area in Oyo State, on violation of the speed limit and dangerous driving.
He said the Niger crash occurred at 3.30 a.m. while a lone crash also occurred in the Otukpo area of Benue State at 11.35 a.m. on Tuesday.
Read also:Three dead, 6 injured in Ogun accident
Biu said: “According to a preliminary investigation conducted into the fatal crashes, the Ibadan avoidable accident is a lone crash that involves a Toyota bus bearing the following registration details TRK 135 ZY.
“The Mokwa crash involved a trailer transiting from Lagos which had a head-on collision with a bus while the Otukpo lone crash involved a bus with registration number NAK 77 XA. This was caused by a fallen tree that blocked the highway.
“18 people, all male adults are involved in the Ibadan crash, out of which 10 were killed, six injured, and the rest rescued without injuries.
“10 victims were killed in the Mokwa crash. Nine were confirmed dead on the spot while the remaining one died in the hospital.
“Zero fatality was recorded in the Otukpo lone crash, but the injured victims had been taken to St. Daniels Hospital in Otukpo for urgent treatment.”
