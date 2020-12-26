20 doctors dead in second wave of COVID-19 in one week –NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has informed that no fewer than 20 doctors have lost their lives in one week due to the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Dr. Emma Amodu, NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during a press briefing in Abuja.

Dr Amodu said that the doctors lost their lives after contracting the deadly disease while treating infected patients who failed to disclose their true health status after they were admitted.

He also called on patients visiting clinics and hospitals not to conceal their true health status to avoid exposing medical practitioners to the risk of infection.

He said, “For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues in the last week alone. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week.”

“Visitors to hospitals and clinics should always adhere to COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face masks.

“Tell us the truth about your past medical condition and don’t hold any information back,” he added.

