News
20 fishermen reportedly killed as another Nigerian military jet misses target in Borno
At least 20 fishermen have been reportedly killed after a fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian military bombarded a jihadist camp in the Kwatar Daban Masara village in Borno State.
The community lies in the Lake Chad Basin, straddling Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.
Military sources described the area as a stronghold of the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP).
The incident which occurred on Sunday came just two weeks after another accidental airstrike on a village in Yobe State killed nine civilians.
A local fisherman, Labo Sani, who witnessed the airstrike, said the jet hit the fishing community at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, killing the 20 fishermen.
READ ASLO: Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists allegedly ambush Nigerian soldiers, kill many in Borno
He added that several other persons were injured in the incident.
Sani said Kwatar Daban Masara, which lies on the shores of the lake, is the easiest gateway to ISWAP’s camps on several islands where the insurgents have made their stronghold because of the area’s topography.
Though the Nigerian Air Force is yet to issue an official statement on the incident, a security agent said the strike was based on “credible information” on the gathering of ISWAP fighters in the village since last Wednesday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...