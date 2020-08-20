20 LGAs account for 50% of Nigeria’s COVID-19 burden —Governors

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said on Thursday only 20 local government areas in Nigeria accounted for 50 percent of the COVID-19 burden in the country.

The NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the forum’s 15th teleconference held on Wednesday.

According to him, data from COVID-19 tests conducted in the country showed that 20 LGAs accounted for the bulk of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases.

He said: “In the light of this, all state governments would be required to scale up risk communications campaigns in these areas through state and local structures.

“The meeting also resolved to scale up the implementation of the Risk Communications Community Engagement (RCCE) strategy developed by the Presidential Task on COVID-19.

“The strategy will provide necessary impetus on communicating with the public so that communities can curtail the spread of COVID-19 in a sustainable approach.

“State governments will also be able to identify and engage with all the relevant multi-sectoral partners on this strategy.

“Commissioners of information are to head this exercise nationwide.

“We also resolved to engage the officials of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in order to forestall their intention to embark on industrial action.

“The meeting also heard that 29 states have received funding from the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) project to strengthen their public health response to COVID-19.”

