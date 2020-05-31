20 Reasons 5 Years of Buhari is equal to failure!

Today officially marks 5 years of General Buhari’s in power, and I would have allowed this day of infamy to go by but for the slanderous fallacy that emanated from the Presidency yesterday in the form of a statement claiming that General Buhari saved Nigeria from collapse by his election in 2015.

I know that Femi Adesina is eager to bootlick Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, especially after I exposed his insulting comments on Professor Gambari 12 years ago, but this piece of sycophancy is too grovelling (to borrow Femi’s 2008 words describing Gambari) not to be challenged by the truth.

I will now give 20 reasons why General Buhari’s administration is not just equal to failure, but is also the worst government Nigeria has ever been unfortunate to have since 1914.

Before General Buhari was elected in 2015, Nigeria was projected as the third fastest growing economy in the world. 6 months after Buhari was sworn in. Nigeria officially went into a recession. The first in 25 years. Buhari is destroying Nigeria!

During the 2015 campaign,General Buhari promised to create 3 million jobs per annum. As you read this, the total job losses under Buhari is almost 15 million. Not only did he not create jobs, but he destroyed the jobs others created.

It was reported in 2015 that General Buhari would make Naira equal to the dollar. On May 29, 2015, ₦199 was equal to $1. Today it is ₦425 to $1. If you study the question asked by the APC, you will agree with me Buhari is a FAILURE!

In 2015, General Buhari campaigned on anti corruption. Today, according to Transparency International, Nigeria is now more corrupt than it was in 2015. In 2015 we were 136. Today, we are 146. We have moved 10 places backward.

Why is Nigeria more corrupt under General Buhari than under former President Goodluck Jonathan? Think of:

– Babachir

– Aisha Buhari’s ADC and his billions

– NNPC $25 billion leaked memo scam

– Ikoyi Apartment billions

– Gandollar

– ₦37 billion NASS renovation

On May 29, 2015, Nigeria’s foreign debt was $7 billion. Today it is $30 billion and General Buhari just asked to borrow $5.5 billion more. In just 5 years, Buhari has taken more foreign loans than PDP took in 16 years combined.

By 2015, ex President Jonathan built over 100 almajiri schools and 9 universities in the North. General Buhari has not built even 1 almajiri school, yet he budgeted $500 million loan to digitise NTA. Nigeria has 13 million out of school kids.

Under Jonathan, Nigeria’s Government was ethnically balanced. Executive was led by a Christian Southerner. Legislature led by Northern Christian. Judiciary led by Northern Muslim. Today, the 3 arms of government are headed by Northern Muslim men.

In 2015, General Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram. Today, Boko Haram is stronger. Chad’s President personally led troops to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram. He refused to return seized weapons to Nigeria, saying it would be returned to Boko Haram.

General Buhari promised to secure Nigeria in 2015. Today, Nigeria is more insecure than in 2015, according to the Global Terror Index. Herdsmen now kill Nigerians at will. Government’s response was ‘giving land for ranching is better than death”

General Buhari said former President Goodluck Jonathan destroyed Nigeria. Yet, under Jonathan:

– 50kg bag of rice was ₦8000

– Fuel was ₦87

– $1 was ₦150 (₦199 in 2015)

– Lagos-Abuja air fare was ₦10,000

– A bottle of Coke was ₦60

– A tin of Peak milk was ₦80

In 2011, Gallup rated Nigeria, under former President Goodluck Jonathan, ‘The happiest place on Earth’. Today, Nigeria is facing a suicide crisis. Yet, General Buhari claims he has ‘saved Nigeria from collapse’. Are you happier today than in 2015?

In my book, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Goodluck Jonathan Years, I listed multiple projects INITIATED, STARTED, and COMPLETED by Jonathan. Can anyone name just 3 verifiable projects INITIATED, STARTED, and COMPLETED by General Buhari?

While former President Goodluck Jonathan was President, his children schooled in Nigeria. He gave education the highest budgetary allocation. As President, ALL of General Buhari’s school age children schooled in England and education was not prioritised in the budget.

In 2014 President Goodluck Jonathan, said:

“I am the most abused and insulted president in the world but when I leave office, you will all remember me for the total ‘freedom’ you enjoyed under my government.” Today, is there freedom of speech in Nigeria?

On December 12, 2015, General Buhari’s regime killed 347 Shiites in Zaria including children and infants. Till date, NOTHING has been done to punish the perpetrators. Rather, the man who masterminded it, COAS Buratai, was PROMOTED to Lt General!

For the 5 years that he governed Nigeria, none of former President Jonathan’s hildren ever took the Presidential jets on private or public trips. But General Buhari allowed his daughter abuse protocol by flying on the Presidential jet to attend a durbar. And when the nation rose against it, the Presidency justified the act that would have led to a resignation in a serious and well run nation.

As President, Jonathan funded and patronised Aso Rock Clinic. Under General Buhari, however, the clinic has so deteriorated, that, according to his wife, Aisha Buhari, it does not have syringe or paracetamol. Yet, Buhari said he saved Nigeria from ‘collapse’!

for 16 years of that the Peoples Democratic Party governed Nigeria, Nigeria enjoyed good relations with the United States, to the extent we obtained Category 1 certification by TSA. Under General Buhari, however, Nigeria was put on a US travel ban due to the incumbent government’s ineffective anti terror fight.

Finally, Professor Wole Soyinka insulted former President Jonathan and his wife multiple times, yet the ex President never exchanged insults with him. Today, the Buhari regime has rubbished the same Soyinka they used to rise to power.

After listing these 20 verifiable failures of the General Buhari maladministration, how can anyone in his right mind agree with the Presidency that Buhari saved Nigeria from collapse? The truth is that Nigeria is collapsing BECAUSE of Buhari

#5YearsOfBuhariEqualsFailure

Author: Reno Omokri…

